Arsenal's Lucas Perez during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, Jan. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

West Ham announced Thursday the signing of Spanish striker Lucas Perez on a three-year contract.

On the last day of the English League transfer window, the 29-year-old Perez arrived from Arsenal in 2016, played for one year with the Gunners before joining RC Deportivo de La Coruña on loan.