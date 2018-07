Lazio's Felipe Anderson celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between SS Lazio and Dynamo Kiev at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, on Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANGELO CARCONI

West Ham United announced on Sunday the signing of attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio for the next four seasons.

Anderson, 25, has become the seventh deal for the Premier League side since the arrival of their new Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini at the end of May.