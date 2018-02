Patrice Evra of France in action during the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, on July 10, 2016. EFE/EPA/FILE/FILIP SINGER EDITORIAL USE ONLY

West Ham United announced Wednesday the signing of veteran French defender Patrice Evra, who left Olympique Marseille last November after UEFA barred him from European competition for the rest of the season.

"West Ham United are pleased to confirm the signing of the vastly experienced Patrice Evra on a short-term contract," the Premier League club said on its official Web site.