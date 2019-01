West Ham United's Declan Rice (2-R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at the London Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

West Ham United's Declan Rice (L) celebrates with his teammate Marko Arnautovic (R) after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at the London Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

West Ham United on Saturday shocked visiting Arsenal 1-0 in a Premier League London derby contest held at the London stadium.

Ireland midfielder Declan Rice netted the winner three minutes after the break on a right-footed shot from inside the box, off a pass from teammate Samir Nasri.