Oklahoma City Thunder player Steven Adams (L) tries to block a shot against Houston Rockets player Luc Mbah a Moute (R) of Cameroon in the second half of their NBA basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook (L) dives for a loose ball against Houston Rockets player James Harden (R) in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook (L) takes a shot against Houston Rockets player James Harden (R) in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Russell Westbrook and Paul George scored 24 points each as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 102-108 at home to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Westbrook's 24 points were part of a double-double with 10 assists, as well as seven rebounds.