Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (L) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (L) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder (R) of Germany during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (C) in action during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Point guard Russell Westbrook recorded the 100th triple-double of his career as he starred in Oklahoma City Thunder's 107-119 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

Westbrook registered 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to became the third-fastest player to reach 100 career triple-doubles, doing so in 736 games, behind Oscar Robertson (277 games) and Magic Johnson (656).