Los Angeles Lakers player Lance Stephenson (R) tries to block a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder player Jerami Grant (L) in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers player Mike Muscala (L) tries to block a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook (R) in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook claps for his team during a timeout against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Point guard Russell Westbrook remained unstoppable with his 31st triple-double of the season to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 119-103 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Westbrook, who played 37 minutes of the game, scored 20 points (8-23, 2-9, 2-3), 20 rebounds, 21 assists, recovered three balls, lost two others and committed two personal fouls, making him only the second player in NBA history to achieve a triple-double of 20-20-20.