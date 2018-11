Washington Wizards guard John Wall (R) in action against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Nov 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant (L) in action against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Nov 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Abrines (L) of Spain in action against Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Nov 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Playmaker Russell Westbrook had a double-double of 23 points and 12 assists on Friday to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 134-111 in their fourth consecutive victory.

The win takes the Thunder to a 4-4 record and they are now tied for the second-last place in the Northwest Division standings with the Minnesota Timberwolves.