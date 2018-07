File Photograph showing Morelia's Gabriel Achilier vying for the ball with Toluca's Fernando Uribe during the second leg of the Mexican League's quarterfinal championship in Toluca, Mexico, May 6, 2018. File EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

File Photograph showing Morelia's Rubens Sambueza, Rodrigo Salinas, Angel Reyna and Antonio Rios as they celebrate a goal during the second leg of the Mexican League's quarterfinal championship in Toluca, Mexico, May 6, 2018. File EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Morelia coach Roberto Hernandez said that despite his team's mediocre pre-season results, the priority was for the squad to get into a good rhythm and have a clear game plan.

"We have not gotten the best results, but I am more focused on performance," the coach said following his team's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Necaxa on Saturday in a Liga MX 2018 Apertura pre-season match. "Today, we displayed better rhythm and power."