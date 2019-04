Denver Nuggets player Torrey Craig (L) knocks the ball loose against San Antonio Spurs player Rudy Gay (R) during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game three between the Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs player Derrick White (C) goes to the basket during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game three between the Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Denver Nuggets player Gary Harris (L) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs players Bryn Forbes (C) and Jakob Poeltl of Austria (R) during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game three between the Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Young point guard Derrick White on Thursday scored a career-high 36 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 118-108 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series

White, groomed by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich as the successor of the legendary Tony Parker, came out in the game with all guns blazing, allowing the Spurs to take a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.