Derrick White scored 19 points to help San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-88, recording their fourth straight win on Saturday.
LaMarcus Aldridge posted 18 points while Patty Mills added 15.
Marc Gasol (R) of the Memphis Grizzlies and LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILLIAM ABATE
Marc Gasol (d) of the Memphis Grizzlies and LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILLIAM ABATE
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILLIAM ABATE
