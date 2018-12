Comanche (L, back) and Black Jack (R, back) approach the finish line as race-winner Wild Oats docks during the 74th annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race in Hobart, Australia, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Crew of race-winning yacht Wild Oats celebrate during the 74th annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race in Hobart, Australia, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Wild Oats Skipper Mark Richards (C) holds the line honours JH Illingwrth trophy after the 74th annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race in Hobart, Australia, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Crew, family and friends of race-winning yacht Wild Oats celebrate during the 74th annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race in Hobart, Australia, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sandy Oatley (L) and Wild Oats Skipper Mark Richards (R) celebrate with the line-honours JH Illingworth trophy during the 74th annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race in Hobart, Australia, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

After Wild Oats XI won the 74th Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race on Friday, boat owner Val Oatley, the widow of the Australian wine magnate Bob Oatley, said the win came after a tough three years.

Her children, Sandy and Ian waiting for the four super maxis to moor alongside Kings Pier could not help but smile at the victory.