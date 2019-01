Donna Vekic of Croatia in action against Kimberly Birrell of Australia during their women's second round match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 16 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kimberly Birrell of Australia reacts after winning against Donna Vekic of Croatia during their women's second round match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 16 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell pulled off a surprise three-set win over Croatia's Donna Vekic (29) in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Birell, ranked 240 in the world, beat the Croatian 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 to secure a spot in the third round.