Australia's Will Power, driving for Penske/Chevrolet, on Sunday notched his first Indianapolis 500 victory, winning the 102nd edition of the contest, coming in ahead of US driver Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing/Chevrolet) and New Zealand's Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing/Honda).
Power, 37, started off from the third position and, after 200 laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, crossed the finish line more than three seconds ahead of both Carpenter, who had started in the coveted pole position and led for most of the race, and Dixon.