Australian driver Will Power of Team Penske heads into turn one during the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, 27 May 2018. Power won the race. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Australian driver Will Power of Team Penske celebrates after winning the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, 27 May 2018. EFE/EPA/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Australian driver Will Power of Team Penske (Bottom-L) takes turn one during the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, 27 May 2018. Power won the race. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Australia's Will Power, driving for Penske/Chevrolet, on Sunday notched his first Indianapolis 500 victory, winning the 102nd edition of the contest, coming in ahead of US driver Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing/Chevrolet) and New Zealand's Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing/Honda).

Power, 37, started off from the third position and, after 200 laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, crossed the finish line more than three seconds ahead of both Carpenter, who had started in the coveted pole position and led for most of the race, and Dixon.