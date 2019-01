Real Sociedad striker William Jose celebrates his last-minute goal that tied up the Spanish LaLiga match 2-2 between Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad on Jan. 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/Javier Lizon

Rayo Vallecano striker Tiago Manuel "Bebe" Dias (l.) vies for the ball with Real Sociedad defender Theo Hernandez in a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid on Jan. 20, 2019, that ended in a 2-2 tie. EFE-EPA/Javier Lizon

Rayo Vallecano striker Tiago Manuel "Bebe" Dias (l.) vies for the ball with Real Sociedad defender Igor Zubeldia in a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid on Jan. 20, 2019, that ended in a 2-2 tie. EFE-EPA/Javier Lizon

The match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad ended in a tie after the Madrid squad dominated the first half with goals by Comesaña and Embarba, but was unable to stop the Basque comeback with goals by Hector Moreno and, at the last minute, by William Jose.

Celta Vigo's defeat by Valencia allowed Rayo to come into the game against Real Sociedad with the chance of coming out of its downward spiral for the first time this season.