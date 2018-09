Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic hits a return to Serena Williams of the US during the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Serena Williams of the US hits a return to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Serena Williams of the US hits a return to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Serena Williams of United States reacts during her match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Serena Williams of United States reacts after defeating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

American tennis player Serena Williams beat Czech Karolina Pliskova on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the US Open 6-4 and 6-3, after a duel that lasted an hour and 26 minutes.

Williams, currently ranked 26 in the world, will play the Grand Slam semi-final against Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, eighteenth in the WTA rankings, who beat US defender Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-3 earlier Tuesday.