Bianca Andreescu of Canada hits a return to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their Semi-Finals round match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 5, 2019. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Bianca Andreescu of Canada reacts after defeating Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their Semi-Finals round match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine hits a return to Serena Williams of the US during their Semi-Finals round match on the 11th day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Serena Williams of the US reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their Semi-Finals round match on the 11th day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Serena Williams on Thursday achieved her goal of reaching her 10th US Open final after beating young Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinal.

The 37-year-old American, seeking her seventh US Open title and 20th Grand Slam, will face Canadian Bianca Andreescu after she beat Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the other semifinal. EFE-EPA