Leading woman racing driver Jamie Chadwick has signed for the Williams Formula One racing team as a development driver, the team announced on Monday.

Chadwick, 21, from the United Kingdom, is the only woman to win a British Formula 3 race and is driving in the new, all-female W Series this year, where she won the first race.