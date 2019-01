LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (R) reaches for the ball on Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (L) during the NBA game between the Los Angels Clippers and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen reacts after the Bulls committed a shot clock violation during the NBA game between the Los Angels Clippers and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan.25, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Lou Williams scored first triple-double as he led the attack for the Los Angeles Clippers the Chicago Bulls 106-101 on Friday.

Williams achieved the maiden triple-double of his career in the closing seconds and scored 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Clippers (27-22) add two wins in a row.