Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (L) draws a foul by Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green (C) as LA Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (R) looks on during NBA Western Conference Playoffs game five at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant goes for a slam dunk against the Los Angeles Clippers during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game five at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO / EPA PHOTOS SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (L) shoots a three pointer over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs basketball game five between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Guard Lou Williams dominated with 33 points and 10 assists on Wednesday to lead the Los Angeles Clippers beat defending champions the Golden State Warriors 129-121 in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The win means the Clippers force a Game 6 in the best-of-seven series, with Los Angeles now trailing 2-3.