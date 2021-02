Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action during her fourth Round Women's singles match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day 7 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 14 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates a point her fourth Round Women's singles match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain on Day 7 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 14 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT

Serena Williams of the USA in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their fourth round women's singles match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 14 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Serena Williams reached the Australian Open quarterfinals for the 13th time on Sunday after she defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in a battle of power hitters, while Japan's Naomi Osaka lived up to potential against Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza to make it to her second last eight in Melbourne.