Simona Halep of Romania reacts during her women's singles fourth round match against Serena Williams of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serena Williams of the United States advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Monday after a hard-fought 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Romanian world number one Simona Halep.

The 37-year-old shone at the Rod Laver Arena to again demonstrate her remarkable longevity and ability to compete at the game’s highest level.