Venus Williams of the US reacts after taking the first set from Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in Arthur Ashe Stadium during the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Serena Williams of the US hits a return to Magda Linette of Poland on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Venus Williams of the US hits a return to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in Arthur Ashe Stadium during the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Serena Williams of the US reacts as she plays Magda Linette of Poland on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Venus and Serena Williams both secured victories in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

Serena, who is looking to win her seventh title at Flushing Meadows and the 24th grand slam win of her illustrious career, made light work of Poland’s Magda Linette.