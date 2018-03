Serena Williams reacts in her match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 10, 2018. EFE/EPA/PAUL BUCK

Serena Williams in action against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 10, 2018. EFE/EPA/PAUL BUCK

Venus Williams in action against Romania's Sorana Cirstea at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 10, 2018. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON

Serena and Venus Williams will face off this week at the Indian Wells tennis tourney after they each won their respective matches on Saturday in the second round.

Venus, the older of the pair at 37, downed Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-4, while Serena dispatched Dutch player Kiki Bertens, the 29th seed, 7-6 (5) and 7-5.