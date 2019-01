Real Madrid defender Reguilon (C) in action against Real Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli (L) and midfielder Asier Illarramendi (R) during their teams' Spanish La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid 06 January 2018. EFE-EPA/ Kiko Huesca

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr (R) in action against Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente (L) during their teams' Spanish La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, 06 January 2018. EFE-EPA/ Kiko Huesca

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric (L) in action against Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj (R) during their teams' Spanish La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, 06 January 2018. EFE-EPA/ Alvarado

A short-handed Real Madrid went down to a 2-0 defeat at home to Real Sociedad in Spanish La Liga soccer action on Sunday thanks to tallies by Willian Jose on a penalty kick just 2 minutes into play and Ruben Pardo in the 82nd minute.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the Madrid squad, as it lost further ground in the La Liga title competition, now standing in fifth place, behind Alaves, which moved up past the capital squad with its own victory on Saturday.