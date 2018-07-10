Arsenal Jack Wilshere greets supporters after the UEFA Europa League group H soccer match between Arsenal FC and Bate Borisov in London, Britain, Dec. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Jack Wilshere was participating in his first day of training with West Ham on Tuesday, after signing with the East London side for three years on a free transfer.

Wilshere joins the Hammers after being released by Arsenal, where he spent 17 years.