Alex da Silva (R) of Wilstermann in action against Emanuel Reynoso (R) of Boca Juniors, during a Copa Libertadores game, between Wilstermann of Bolivia and Boca Juniors of Argentina, at the Felix Capriles Stadium in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

Edward Zenteno (top) of Wilstermann in action against Carlos Tevez (bottom) of Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores match between Wilstermann of Bolivia and Boca Juniors of Argentina at the Felix Capriles Stadium in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE ABREGO

Bejarano (L) of Wilstermann in action against Mauro Zarate (R) of Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores match between Wilstermann of Bolivia and Boca Juniors of Argentina at the Felix Capriles Stadium in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE ABREGO

Alex da Silva (R) of Wilstermann in action against Dario Benedetto (L) of Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores match between Wilstermann of Bolivia and Boca Juniors of Argentina at the Felix Capriles Stadium in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE ABREGO

Bolivian club Jorge Wilstermann on Tuesday drew 0-0 at home with Argentinian giants Boca Juniors in a group G match on the opening day of the 2019 Copa Libertadores.

Wilstermann started the match well at their home ground in Cochabamba, situated at an altitude of 2,600 meters (8,500 feet), surprising their opponents with some medium-range shots by Cristian Chavez and Ariel Nunez.