Wilstermann's Enrique Diaz (L) fights for the ball with Deportivo Cuenca's Ruben Lajones during the Copa Sudamericana match played on July 19, 2018, in Cuenca, Ecuador. EPA-EFE FILE/Robert Pugla

Bolivia's Wilstermann and Ecuador's Deportivo Cuenca will meet this week in Cochabamba, Bolivia, with a spot in the Copa Sudamericana's round of 16 on the line.

The clubs, which played to a 2-2 tie in the first leg of the series in Ecuador two weeks ago, will take the field on Tuesday at Felix Capriles Stadium, located at an altitude of 2,558 meters (8,386 feet) above sea level.