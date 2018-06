Jorge Wilstermann's Serginho (right) in action against The Strongest's Edis Ibarguen during the third and final leg of the final of the Bolivian league's Apertura championship, a match played on June 6, 2018, in Sucre, Bolivia. Cochabamba-based Wilstermann won on penalties. EPA-EFE/Freddy Perez

Jorge Wilstermann's Fernando Saucedo (left) vies for the ball with The Strongest's Marvin Bejarano during the third and final leg of the final of the Bolivian league's Apertura championship, a match played in Sucre, Bolivia. Cochabamba-based Wilstermann won on penalties. EPA-EFE/Freddy Perez

Jorge Wilstermann's Gilbert Alvarez celebrates after scoring a goal in the third and final leg of the final of the Bolivian league's Apertura championship, a match played on June 6, 2018, in Sucre, Bolivia. Cochabamba-based Wilstermann narrowly beat out La Paz club The Strongest on penalties. EPA-EFE/Freddy Perez

Players for Cochabamba-based club Jorge Wilstermann celebrate after narrowly defeating La Paz side The Strongest on penalties in the final of the Bolivian league's Apertura championship. The third and final leg of the final was played on June 6, 2018, at a neutral venue in Sucre, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Freddy Perez

Jorge Wilstermann edged The Strongest 3-2 on penalties to win the Bolivian league's Apertura championship, narrowly beating out the La Paz club after three full games had left the teams tied 5-5 on aggregate.

A third and final regulation match, played Wednesday night at the neutral venue of Patria Olympic Stadium in the south-central city of Sucre, was needed after two legs of the final - played on May 30 and June 3 - had left the teams tied 3-3.