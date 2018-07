Deportivo Cuenca's Anthony Bedoya (left) in action against Jorge Wilstermann's Marcelo Bergese on 19 July 2018 during the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-stage clash in Cuenca, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Robert Pugla

Deportivo Cuenca's Jonathan De la Cruz (right) fires a shot around Jorge Wilstermann's Juan Aponte on 19 July 2018 during the first leg of those teams' Copa Sudamericana second-stage clash in Cuenca, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Robert Pugla

Deportivo Cuenca players Bryan Carabali (center right), Jhon Rodriguez (center left) and Ruben Canga (left) vie for the ball with Jorge Wilstermann's Cristian Chavez (right) on 19 July 2018 during the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-stage clash in Cuenca, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Robert Pugla

Bolivian club Jorge Wilstermann pulled off a second-half comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Ecuadorian side Deportivo Cuenca in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-stage clash.

Those two teams will meet again on July 31 in Cochabamba, Bolivia, to determine who reaches the round of 16 of South America's secondary club soccer tournament.