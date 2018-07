Rafael Nadal of Spain leaves the court after his Wimbledon semifinal match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic was suspended on Friday, June 13. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Novak Djokovic of Serbia gets in position to hit a return to Spaniard Rafael Nadal during the second Wimbledon men's semifinal on Friday, June 13. EFE/EPA/ANDREW COULDRIDGE

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a return to Novak Djokovic during the second Wimbledon men's semifinal on Friday, June 13. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Serbia's Novak Djokovic was leading Spaniard Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9) in the second Wimbledon men's semifinal here Friday when the match was suspended to comply with the tournament's 11 pm curfew.

Play will resume at 1 pm Saturday, ahead of the women's final, with Djokovic just one set away from advancing to the Wimbledon final for the fifth time.