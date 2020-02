Colombian tennis players Juan Sebastián Cabal (left) and Robert Farah celebrate after winning the 2019 US Open men's doubles title on 6 September 2019 in New York, New York. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane/File

The International Tennis Federation said Monday it has lifted the provisional suspension it imposed on reigning Wimbledon and US Open men's doubles champion Robert Farah following his positive test for the banned substance Boldenone, an anabolic steroid.

As a result of the ITF's decision, the Canadian-born Colombian player has been cleared to return to competition immediately.