Karen Khachanov of Russia celebrates his win over Feliciano Lopez of Spain in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Feliciano Lopez of Spain plays Karen Khachanov of Russia during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against Steve Darcis of Belgium in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Reilly Opelka of the USA celebrates winning against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Reilly Opelka of the USA in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Milos Raonic of Canada in action against Robin Haase of the Netherlands during their second round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

David Goffin of Belgium in action against Jeremy Chardy of France during their second round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA