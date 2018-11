Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-2 equalizer during the Italian Serie A match between AC Chievo Verona and Bologna FC in Verona, Italy, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emanuele Pennacchio

Chievo's Joel Obi (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the Italian Serie A match between AC Chievo Verona and Bologna FC in Verona, Italy, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emanuele Pennacchio

Winless Chievo Verona earned its third Serie A tie this season, as it played visiting Bologna to a 2-2 tie on Sunday and broke its seven-game losing streak.

Sampdoria forward Federico Santander struck early, socring just three minutes after the first whistle, but Chievo responded with two goals before the break.