Villarreal forward Carlos Bacca (C) in action against Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby (R) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal CF and Valencia CF in Villarreal, Spain, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal defender Mario Gaspar (R) in action against Valencia forward Kevin Gameiro (L) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal CF and Valencia CF in Villarreal, Spain, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno (R) vies for the ball against Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo (L) during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Villarreal and Valencia at La Cermaica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal and Valencia on Sunday played to a 0-0 draw in a hardfought La Liga match that saw the Bats' midfielder Daniel Barejo being sent off at the one-hour mark.

The straight red card given to Valencia's best player in the game proved to be decisive but - ironically - in favor of his team, not Villarreal.