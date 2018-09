Levante's Emmanuel Boateng falls during the Primera Division soccer match between Levante and Valencia held at Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Levante's forward Roger Marti Salvador (L) celebrates with teammate Emmanuel Boateng scoring the opening goal during the Primera Division soccer match between Levante and Valencia held at Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sept. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Valencia players (R) celebrate a goal during the Primera Division soccer match held between Levante and Valencia at Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sept. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Valencia CF played cross-town rival Levante UD to a 2-2 away draw on Sunday, having so far failed to secure a win this La Liga season.

Levante's Spanish striker Roger opened the scoring 13 minutes into the game, but the hosts' joy was short-lived, as Russia winger Denis Cheryshev drew Valencia level three minutes later.