The two arch-rivals battling it out in the 2018 Copa Libertadores final are fighting not only for bragging rights but also for an additional $6 million in prize money, according to figures provided by South America's Conmebol soccer federation.
The runner-up in the final, which will conclude on Saturday with the second match of a two-leg series between Buenos Aires clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors, will receive $3 million, or the same amount that Brazilian club Gremio took home for defeating Argentine side Lanus in the last round of the 2017 tournament.