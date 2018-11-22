A photo of the field at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires on Nov. 11, 2018, hours before host Boca Juniors and cross-town arch-rival River Plate squared off the first leg of the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament. EPA-EFE/Raúl Martínez

River Plate fans show support for their team on Nov. 9, 2018, two days before River took on arch-rival Boca Juniors in the first leg of the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

Boca Juniors fans at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 11, 2018, before their team took on arch-rival River Plate in the first leg of the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament. EPA-EFE/Raul Martínez

The two arch-rivals battling it out in the 2018 Copa Libertadores final are fighting not only for bragging rights but also for an additional $6 million in prize money, according to figures provided by South America's Conmebol soccer federation.

The runner-up in the final, which will conclude on Saturday with the second match of a two-leg series between Buenos Aires clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors, will receive $3 million, or the same amount that Brazilian club Gremio took home for defeating Argentine side Lanus in the last round of the 2017 tournament.