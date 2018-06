Peru national team players during a training session of the Peru national team in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Peruvian national team player Edison "Oreja" Flores said Tuesday that winning the World Cup trumped his warm feelings toward Denmark, where he plays for Aalborg.

"In Denmark, they treat me really great, but I want to beat them. That's what I want. If I get to score a goal, I'm going to scream really loud so that all of Peru can hear me," the 24-year-old midfielder said.