The Beijing Winter Olympics, held behind closed doors because of the pandemic, generated a wide following on television and social media in China that the host country hopes to capitalize on.
Winter Olympics boost consumer spending in China
General view of the Parade of Athletes during the Closing Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, also known ?as Bird's Nest, in Beijing China, 20 February 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
The Closing Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, also known ?as Bird's Nest, in Beijing China, 20 February 2022. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE
