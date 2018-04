Marit Bjorgen of Norway in action during the Women's Cross Country Team Sprint Free Semifinal 1 at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO BAT

Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjorgen, the most successful athlete in the Winter Olympic history, announced her retirement at age of 38 on Friday.

Bjorgen is set to make her last competitive appearance during next weekend at the Norwegian skiing championships held in Alta.