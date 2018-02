Nico Porteous of New Zealand in action during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Ski Halfpipe competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

(L-R) Silver medal winner Alex Ferreira of the USA, gold medal winner David Wise of the USA and bronze medal winner Nico Porteous of New Zealand celebrate on the podium during the venue ceremony after the Men's Freestyle Skiing Ski Halfpipe Final Runs at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Silver medal winner Alex Ferreira of the USA (L) and gold medal winner David Wise of the USA (R) celebrate on the podium during the venue ceremony after the Men's Freestyle Skiing Ski Halfpipe Final Runs at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

David Wise of the USA reacts in the finish area during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Ski Halfpipe Final Runs at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The United States scored a 1-2 in the men's halfpipe freestyle skiing event on Thursday as reigning Olympic champion David Wise and Alex Ferreira took the gold and silver medals respectively at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Wise pulled off a stellar final run in which he scored a near perfect 97.20 after failing to complete his first to runs.