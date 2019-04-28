Sevilla FC's striker Munir El Haddadi (C) vies for the ball with Girona's Colombian defender Jose Espinosa (L) during their Spanish LaLiga First Division soccer match played at the Montillivi stadium in Gerona, Spain, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

Sevilla FC's French striker Wissam Ben Yedder (2-R) vies for the ball with Girona's midfieldfer Alejandro Granell (L) during their Spanish LaLiga First Division soccer match played at the Montillivi stadium in Gerona, Spain, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

Girona's Cristian Portugues 'Portu' (L) celebrates with Uruguayan Cristhian Stuani (R) after scoring the opening goal against Sevilla FC during their Spanish LaLiga First Division soccer match played at the Montillivi stadium in Gerona, Spain, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

Girona edged a 1-0 win over visiting Sevilla thanks to Cristian "Portu" Portugués Manzanera's goal, to climb out of the relegation zone in the standings and also dealing a blow to the hopes of its opponent, coached by Joaquin Caparros, of securing a UEFA Champions League spot.

After not winning a single match at home in the past 11 games, coach Eusebio Sacristan's Girona grabbed an essential victory which put the Catalan side two points ahead of third-to-last Real Valladolid, which is currently the first team in the relegation zone.