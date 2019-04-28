Girona edged a 1-0 win over visiting Sevilla thanks to Cristian "Portu" Portugués Manzanera's goal, to climb out of the relegation zone in the standings and also dealing a blow to the hopes of its opponent, coached by Joaquin Caparros, of securing a UEFA Champions League spot.
After not winning a single match at home in the past 11 games, coach Eusebio Sacristan's Girona grabbed an essential victory which put the Catalan side two points ahead of third-to-last Real Valladolid, which is currently the first team in the relegation zone.