Leganes defender Diego Rico (c.) vies for the ball with Malaga forward Alberto Bueno (l.) during their La Liga match on March 3, 2018, at Butarque Stadium in Leganes, a contest won 2-0 by the home team. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Leganes midfielder Gabriel Appelt Pires (r.) vies for the ball with Malaga midfielder Manuel Iturra (l.) during their La Liga match on March 3, 2018, at Butarque Stadium in Leganes, a contest won 2-0 by the home team. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Leganes forward Nordin Amrabat (c.) vies for the ball with Malaga defender Luiz Hernandez (r.) and midfielder Mehdi Lacen (l. back) during their La Liga match on March 3, 2018, at Butarque Stadium in Leganes, a contest won 2-0 by the home team. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Leganes came up with an important 2-0 victory over a hapless Malaga that could signify its first step to recovery in La Liga.

The two contenders came into the match with the idea of turning the page on a disastrous February, a month to forget in which neither was able to win an official match and both were slammed with five losses, with the host team Leganes getting a couple of ties.