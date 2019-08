Scott Thomas (2-L) of the USA, gold medal, Brazilian Hernani Verissimo (L), silver, along with bronze medalists, Anderson Soriano (2-R) of the Dominican Republic and Allan Maldonado (R) of Guatemala pose for photos during the awards ceremony of the Men's Under 75kg karate event at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, 11 August 2019. EFE-EPA/JUAN PONCE

Venezuela's Andres Madera celebrates winning the gold medal in men's karate below 67 kg on Aug. 11, 2019, at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ponce

The Dominican Republic's Pamela Rodriguez Ogando (2 L), gold medal, poses with Venezuela's Omaira Molina (L), silver, and bronze medallists Isabel Mallory Aco (2 R), of Peru, and the USA's Cirrus Lingl (R) after the women's karate up to 68 kg events at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on Aug. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ponce

The 2019 Pan American Games in Lima successfully wrapped up on Sunday after 19 days of uninterrupted international athletic competition, the largest event of its kind in Latin America although its viability had been uncertain just two years ago.

These were the largest Pan Am Games in history, featuring 61 disciplines and 39 sports and attracting almost 7,000 athletes from 41 countries, who earned more than 1,300 medals in the many and varied events.