FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi controls the ball during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match against Atletico Madrid played at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, April 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia

Following a 2-0 Atletico Madrid defeat, Barcelona needs just 10 points out of the remaining seven La Liga matches to clinch the title, and having already secured a place in the Copa del Rey final, the Catalan team now looks to the UEFA Champions League with the hope to hoist the cup.

"THAT EVER SO PRETTY CUP"