The Portuguese team celebrates on Feb. 10, 2018, after beating Spain 3-2 in the Futsal Euro Tournament in Ljubljana, Slovenia. EFE-EPA/Igor Kupljenik

The Spanish team is seen on Feb. 10, 2018, after taking second place in the Futsal Euro Tournament in Ljubljana, Slovenia, following its loss in the final to Portugal, 3-2. EFE-EPA/Igor Kupljenik

With two goals by Bruno Coelho, the first to force an overtime and the second, a penalty kick to end the game, Portugal defeated Spain on Saturday to win the Futsal Euro final for the first time.

Portugal's Ricardinho, considered to be the best player in the world, wasted no time. He scored the first goal in just 59 seconds, after Spain's Miguelin lost the ball on his own side of the court.