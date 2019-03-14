Bradley Beal scored 23 points for the Washington Wizards who defeated the Orlando Magic 100-90 on Wednesday.
With two consecutive wins and five in the last 10 games, the Wizards (29-39) currently occupy 11th place in the Eastern Conference.
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) in action against Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross in action against the Washington Wizards during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (L) of the Czech Republic in action against Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
