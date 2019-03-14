Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) in action against Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross in action against the Washington Wizards during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT