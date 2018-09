Bayer Leverkusen players Julian Brandt (L) and Lars Bender (2-L) react after losing a German Bundesliga soccer match to VfL Wolfsburg in Leverkusen, Germany, Sept. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst celebrates after giving his team a 2-1 lead during a German Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen in Leverkusen, Germany, Sept. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Wolfsburg players celebrate after winning their German Bundesliga soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen in Leverkusen, Germany, on Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Wolfsburg earned a 3-1 away victory against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, provisionally moving to first place in the Bundesliga table and starting the season with back-to-back wins.

Leverkusen's Jamaican winger Leon Bailey opened the scoring 24 minutes into the game with a left-footed long range shot.