Kiel's goal keeper Kenneth Kronholm (2-R) in action during the German Bundesliga Relegation first leg soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Holstein Kiel in Wolfsburg, Germany, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Wolfsburg's Josip Brekalo(L) in action against Kiel's Johannes van den Bergh (R) during the German Bundesliga Relegation first leg soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Holstein Kiel in Wolfsburg, Germany, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Kiel's Rafael Czichos (R) in action against Wolfsburg's Maximilian Arnold (L)l during the German Bundesliga Relegation first leg soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Holstein Kiel in Wolfsburg, Germany, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Wolfsburg's Renato Steffen (L) in action against Kiel's David Kinsombi (R) during the German Bundesliga Relegation first leg soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Holstein Kiel in Wolfsburg, Germany, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Wolfsburg's Divock Origi (R) in action against Kiel's Kingsley Schindler (L) during the German Bundesliga Relegation first leg soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Holstein Kiel in Wolfsburg, Germany, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Wolfsburg's supporters cheer during the German Bundesliga Relegation first leg soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Holstein Kiel in Wolfsburg, Germany, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Wolfsburg took an almost definitive step towards staying in the game after beating second division side Holstein Kiel 3-1 in the first leg of the German Bundesliga relegation campaign on Thursday.

The team of manager Bruno Labbadia, who played in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with Real Madrid just two years ago, won their crucial game against Holstein Kiel, who put Wolfsburg in more trouble than expected.