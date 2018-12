Sergio Cordova (L), of Augsburg, celebrates after scoring the 2-2 goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and VfL Wolfsburg in Augsburg, Germany, on Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Wolfsburg players celebrate the 3-2 lead during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and VfL Wolfsburg in Augsburg, Germany, on Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

VFL Wolfsburg pulled off a late 3-2 away win over Augsburg in a Bundesliga match at WWK Arena on Sunday.

The visiting Wolves had a 2-0 lead at the half, thanks to goals by French midfielder Josuha Guilavogui in the 33rd minute and Brazilian teammate William four minutes into stoppage time off an assist from Swiss forward Admir Mehmedi.